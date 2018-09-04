Welcome back Cougars: Learn what’s new at BYU

Now that classes are back in full swing, students will want to know about some important updates and what’s changed on campus.

UVX and UTA transportation

BYU students can ride UVX and UTA for free. Students must swap out their old ID cards for the new, chip-embedded ID card. Available to students without charge are the Frontrunner, TRAX, the S-line, or the newly opened Utah Valley Express (UVX), which runs every six minutes from multiple stops in Provo and Orem, linking BYU and UVU.

Engineering Building

Engineering and technology students will be attending classes in both the Clyde building and the new five-story Engineering Building next door. The 200,000 square-foot structure is now open. The new building will also have a restaurant located inside, Harvey’s Cafe, named after the famous BYU alumnus Harvey Fletcher. The cafe will open the second week of September and will serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups and gelato from the BYU Creamery.

Coca-Cola Freestyle app

If you like Sodalicious, you’ll like having the option to buy a mixed soda drink right here on the BYU campus. With the Coca-Cola Freestyle app, users can customize their soda and mix flavors to create a personalized drink from the Cougareat.

Updated stadium Wi-Fi

LaVell Edwards Stadium now includes improved Wi-Fi connection, an interactive Game Day app and additional food options.

BYU has recently partnered with Verizon Wireless and Extreme Networks to improve cellular and Wi-Fi connection at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

As the first collegiate football stadium in Utah to have an NFL-caliber Wi-Fi system, LaVell Edwards Stadium’s new technology will be ready for the first home BYU football game on Sept. 8.

Also available by the first home game is the new, interactive Game Day app. The app’s features include instant replays, highlights videos, detailed maps of the stadium and live audio commentary.

According to General Manager of Retail Dining Barbara Lettich, starting on Sept. 8, the Cougareat’s “Aloha Plate” will be a food choice available for purchase at the stadium.

Four new academic majors

With 179 major programs and 107 minors, BYU offers a wide variety of learning experiences to students. But now, there are even more to choose from. BYU recently launched four new majors and a new minor, available to students starting Fall 2018.

The degrees include a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Science in statistics with an emphasis in data science, a Bachelor of Arts in editing and publishing, a Bachelor of Arts in design and a minor in design thinking.

2018 Game Day shirt

The BYU Store announced that the new 2018 Game Day shirt is available for purchase. Get your Game Day shirt for $10 in time for the first home BYU football game.

HBLL renovations

The Harold B. Lee Library is undergoing several renovation projects to better fit students’ academic needs.

The Harold B. Lee Library renovations began over the summer, and most of the renovations will take years to complete. However, the changes to the Learning Commons are scheduled to be finished in a few weeks.

Some of the other renovation projects include the expansion and relocation of the Research and Writing Center to the Learning Commons on the third floor of the library the expansion of the third floor restrooms and the creation of a hallway from the snack zone to the Learning Commons by moving the Accounting Lab to the first floor and the Accessibility Lab down the hall from its former location.

BYU ‘Spectacular!’

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat and American Idol runner-up and singing sensation David Archuleta have been announced to headline the 2018 BYU “Spectacular!” Homecoming event on Oct. 11 and 12.

Presented by BYU Alumni, the 90-minute BYU “Spectacular!” show will feature performances from Caillat and Archuleta, as well as a selection of BYU’s talented performing groups including Vocal Point and the Cougarettes.

April Commencement ceremonies

A recent announcement from University Communications stated that starting April 2019, BYU will move to a single, annual commencement ceremony. Rather than holding commencement exercises following each winter semester and summer term, all graduates, regardless of which month of the year they finished, are invited to participate in the same commencement ceremony.

Evidently, students who will graduate in December 2018, April 2019, June 2019 and August 2019 will participate in the April 2019 commencement ceremony.

New BYU Creamery flavor

The BYU Creamery introduced a new flavor on Aug. 30. The BYU Sports Nation themed “Blue Goggles” ice cream — dyed blue, of course — consists of mint, cookie dough and chocolate-covered candy pieces. It is considered the “freshman flavor” this week, according to BYU Dining Executive Chef John McDonald.

Universe Plus app

With the new Universe Plus app, BYU’s newspaper comes to life with augmented reality. App users can scan the Universe Plus icon located on the print version of a story to watch a video related to the article, listen to a foreign language translation, view a photo slideshow or use it to connect to a web address. Download the interactive app today!

For more information visit unvr.se/ar.