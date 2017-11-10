How to volunteer with Thanksgiving dinners

Looking for a place to volunteer and serve Thanksgiving meals? Know someone in need of a Thanksgiving meal? See information below from Food and Care Coalition and the Lindon community.
Wednesday, Nov. 22
- Food and Care Coalition Thanksgiving Eve Dinner
- Please sign-up for a meal time slot before the end of the day Monday, Nov. 13 either in person at the Food and Care Coalition or call i801.373.1825 x408
- Elks Lodge, 1000 S. University Ave., Provo (Behind KFC)
- Free flu shots will be provided
- Volunteer opportunities must be booked in advance. If you would like to help serve a meal, please contact the volunteer coordinator at 801-373-1825 or
Thursday, Nov. 23
- 8th Annual Lindon Community Thanksgiving Dinner
- Serving from 11 a.m – 2 p.m.
- Lindon Community Center, 25 North Main Street, Lindon
- Help in three ways: donate money, donate time or donate food items
- Food and Care Coalition Thanksgiving Day Dinner
- Please sign-up for a meal time slot before the end of the day Monday, Nov. 13 either in person at the Food and Care Coalition or call 801.373.1825 x408
- Marvellous Catering, 765 Columbia Ln, Provo
- Volunteer opportunities must be booked in advance. If you would like to help serve a meal, please contact the volunteer coordinator at 801-373-1825 or