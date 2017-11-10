How to volunteer with Thanksgiving dinners

Looking for a place to volunteer and serve Thanksgiving meals? Know someone in need of a Thanksgiving meal? See information below from Food and Care Coalition and the Lindon community.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Food and Care Coalition Thanksgiving Eve Dinner Please sign-up for a meal time slot before the end of the day Monday, Nov. 13 either in person at the Food and Care Coalition or call i801.373.1825 x408 Elks Lodge, 1000 S. University Ave., Provo (Behind KFC) Free flu shots will be provided Volunteer opportunities must be booked in advance. If you would like to help serve a meal, please contact the volunteer coordinator at 801-373-1825 or *protected email*



Thursday, Nov. 23