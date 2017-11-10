How to volunteer with Thanksgiving dinners

A volunteer serves a tray of food to people at the Food and Care Coalition. (Ryan Turner)

Looking for a place to volunteer and serve Thanksgiving meals? Know someone in need of a Thanksgiving meal? See information below from Food and Care Coalition and the Lindon community.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

  • Food and Care Coalition Thanksgiving Eve Dinner
    • Please sign-up for a meal time slot before the end of the day Monday, Nov. 13 either in person at the Food and Care Coalition or call i801.373.1825 x408
    • Elks Lodge, 1000 S. University Ave., Provo (Behind KFC)
    • Free flu shots will be provided
    • Volunteer opportunities must be booked in advance. If you would like to help serve a meal, please contact the volunteer coordinator at 801-373-1825 or 

Thursday, Nov. 23

  • 8th Annual Lindon Community Thanksgiving Dinner
  • Food and Care Coalition Thanksgiving Day Dinner
    • Please sign-up for a meal time slot before the end of the day Monday, Nov. 13 either in person at the Food and Care Coalition or call 801.373.1825 x408
    • Marvellous Catering, 765 Columbia Ln, Provo
    • Volunteer opportunities must be booked in advance. If you would like to help serve a meal, please contact the volunteer coordinator at 801-373-1825 or 

 

