Rootstech and generative AI

By
By Lynnette McConkie
-
20

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted their annual family history research conference. Rootstech 2024 welcomed people worldwide to learn how to find connections with their ancestors.

Generative AI is the big news at Rootstech 2024. Family Search said it is a game changer in helping people connect with their family past and present.

Rootstech has been using AI for years but Rootstech director, Jen Allen, said innovations are moving the family research industry in huge ways.

“Generative AI, to family history, is just going to speed things up so much,” Allen said. “There is so much that we have to dig through to find records and to find our family in those records. And these computers are doing it for us.”

Anna Marie Zanchelli has enjoyed Rootstech online from her home in Long Island. This was her first year to attend classes in person.

The Rootstech 2024 theme was “Remember.” As part of the conference, FamilySearch created a short film to help people understand the power of remembering and being remembered. (courtesy of FamilySearch)

“I wanna learn more about technology to tell the stories of my ancestors and others,” Zanchelli said.

Linda Hargraves and her daughter, Alison Lowe, have been attending the conference since the beginning of Rootstech.

They said they are excited about advancing genealogical research out of the Paper Age.

“Oh! I’m just thrilled,” Hargraves said. “And now these new programs that they’re putting into place, hallelujah!”

Lowe traveled to Salt Lake City from Dallas. She said learning at the conference is a priority for her family.

“It’s connecting at the expo hall,” Lowe said. “I just love it because we’re all the same nerds.”

Rootstech attracted a record-breaking four million participants who joined thousands of free online classes.

Additionally, more than 15,000 people traveled to the Salt Palace to attend hundreds of classes in person.

President and CEO of FamilySearch International Stephen Rockwood introduces Rootstech 2024’s theme, “Remember” at the opening main stage presentation. The forum was available both in person and online. (Lynnette McConkie)
President and CEO of FamilySearch International Stephen Rockwood welcomes Rootstech 2024 participants and presenters. He explained the importance of remembering people and being remembered. (Lynnette McConkie)
Director Jen Allen, Rootstech 2024, was most excited about new forums which people could attend online or in-person. These forums highlighted innovation and technology with a special focus on generative AI. (Lynnette McConkie)
Several of the attendees attend a forum about AI. Attendees joined classes and forums to learn more about how generative AI advances their search for their ancestors. (Lynnette McConkie)
Linda Hargraves and her daughter, Alison Lowe, have been attending Rootstech for years. They said they find joy in doing family history research. Alison travels back to Utah every year to attend the conference with her mother. (Lynnette McConkie)
Anna Marie Zanchelli attended Rootstech online classes and presentations in previous years. This year, she and her husband travelled from Long Island, New York to join the conference in-person. Zanchelli was excited about all she was learning in the classes and forums. (Lynnette McConkie)
Ryan Woods, one of the presenters, is the president of the 10 Million Names project. The aim of the 10 Million Names project is to identify by name as many of the 10 million men, women and children of African descent who were enslaved in this country in pre and post-colonial America.
Ryan Woods, one of the presenters, is the president of the 10 Million Names project. The project is working with several groups including Family Search to recover, restore and remember the names of enslaved people. “We are restoring humanity,” Woods said. “Family history is a source of joy, inspiration, education, empowerment. It can also be a means of healing and repair.” (Lynnette McConkie)
Rootstech 2024 welcomes more than 15,000 people to the Salt Palace to discover new ways to find and connect with their ancestors. Online, more than four million people joined free forums, keynote presentations and classes. (Lynnette McConkie)

