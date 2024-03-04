AI passes computer science course with 100% accuracy

An artificial intelligence system achieved a perfect grade in BYU’s Computer Science 110 class.

Conversations and questions about AI’s place in academia continue among parents, students and teachers.

Porter Jenkins is a BYU computer science professor who researches AI. He shed light on the evolving landscape of education in the age of AI.

“My biggest concern… is that (AI systems) become so much of a crutch for people,” Jenkins said.

According to an article by Exploding Topics, 70,000 AI companies have emerged since 2006. This has caused a widespread use of AI that permeates all aspects of daily life, including education.

Jenkins said the AI model ChatGPT, released in late 2022, was able to decipher and pass all coding assignments and tests for BYU’s introductory programming course.

The advent of ChatGPT led many to wonder about its role in cheating, according to a University of Chicago study. This trend is concerning because BYU emphasizes academic integrity through its Honor Code.

The university cautions students against practices and topics such as “plagiarism,” “fabrication” and “cheating.”

Jenkins remains optimistic about reconciling technological advancements with academic integrity. He said while there are risks of AI misuse, students can genuinely use the technology to deepen their understanding and enhance learning experiences.

“We shouldn’t ban it,” Jenkins said. “We just need to learn how to live with these new things that we create.”

As universities navigate the landscape of technology and academia, an AI system’s success in BYU’s computer science class serves as a poignant reminder of the evolving nature of education and the imperative to uphold academic integrity while embracing technological innovation.