Police Beat: Nov. 10-22

BYU

Theft

Nov. 11 — AirPods were reported stolen at Helaman Halls.

Nov. 14 — A bag was reported stolen from a vehicle at Helaman Halls.

Nov. 14 — An Apple Watch was reported stolen at the BYU Bookstore.

Nov. 15 — Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Wymount Terrace.

Nov. 15 — AirPods were reported stolen at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 10 — Damage to a vehicle’s sunroof was reported at 800 North and 400 East Street, E-Lot 33.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 10 — Property theft was reported near 100 South and 600 East Street.

Nov. 11 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Nov. 11 — Property theft was reported near 2200 North and University Parkway.

Nov. 11 — Property theft was reported near 1900 West and 350 North Street.

Nov. 12 — Property theft was reported near 2400 West and 1680 North Street.

Nov. 14 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 500 West Street.

Nov. 14 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 1825 North Street.

Nov. 15 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1020 East Street.

Nov. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North and State Street.

Nov. 17 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 900 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 13 — Automobile theft was reported near 1300 North and Riverside Avenue.

Nov. 16 — Automobile theft was reported near Center Street and University Avenue.

Burglary

Nov. 13 — Commercial burglary was reported near Center Street and University Avenue.

Nov. 14 — Residential burglary was reported near 700 North and 2200 West Street.

Nov. 17 — Residential burglary was reported near 1600 West and 820 North Street.

Nov. 18 — Residential burglary was reported near 2600 West and 370 North Street.

Nov. 18 — Commercial burglary was reported near 2700 West and 820 North Street.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 11 — Nonforcible sexual assault was reported near 200 North and University Avenue.

Nov. 13 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.