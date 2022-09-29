Video of the Day: Hurricane Ian causes damage for many Floridians

MultimediaVideo of the DayVideosVideo of the Day: Hurricane Ian causes damage for many FloridiansBy Carly Ludlow - September 29, 202217Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp (Casey Clifton via Twitter, Naples Fire-Rescue Department via Facebook, TampaPD via Instagram, @harpertchik via Tik Tok)Hurricane Ian hit Florida late afternoon on Sept. 29. Over 2.6 million Floridians are left without power. There is no reported death toll yet. Ian is documented as a tropical storm, but is expected to reach a Category 5 hurricane.