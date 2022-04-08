Police Beat: April 1-8

BYU

Theft

April 1 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Wyview Park parking lot.

April 4 — A bike was reported stolen between the Smithfield House and the Richards Building.

Burglary

April 2 — Items were reported stolen from the women’s softball team locker room.

Criminal Mischief

April 1 — Graffiti was reported on the walls of the tunnel near the Ellsworth Building

April 2 — Graffiti was reported on the sidewalk near the Botany Pond.

April 3 — Vandalism was reported in a men’s restroom at the Y Trailhead.

April 5 — A small pine tree was reported broken by a group of people engaged in horseplay near Heritage Halls.

Assault

April 2 — Assault/dating violence was reported near Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

April 1 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 500 West.

April 1 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

April 2 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and University Avenue.

April 4 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

April 4 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East.

April 4 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 500 North.

April 5 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North and 1270 West.

April 5 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 450 West.

April 5 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 300 West.

April 5 — Property theft was reported near 1900 West and 500 North.

April 7 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and 1720 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 2 — An automobile was reported stolen near 100 North and 800 West.

April 4 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1700 North and 550 West.

April 5 — An automobile was reported stolen near 600 East and 600 North.

April 6 — An automobile was reported stolen near 50 East and 200 North.

April 7 — An automobile was reported stolen near 800 West and Columbia Lane.

Burglary

April 1 — Burglary was reported near 700 North and 400 East.