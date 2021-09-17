Police Beat: Sept. 11–17

BYU
Criminal Mischief
Sept. 13 – Use of crayon on the sidewalk was reported on Maeser Hill.
Trespassing
Sept. 11 – A man who was previously reported trespassing and banned from BYU property was reported trespassing at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Robbery
Sept. 11 – A man was reported threatening people with a weapon while attempting to steal their vehicle near the Museum of Art.
Theft
Sept. 12 – Theft of personal equipment was reported from the LaVell Edwards Stadium parking lot.
Sept. 14 – Theft was reported at the Wymount Terrace parking lot.
Sexual Assault
Sept. 13 – Sexual assault was reported at the Y Trail Head parking lot.
Provo
Theft
Sept. 11 – Property theft was reported near 1100 West and 100 South.
Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Canyon Road.
Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.
Sept. 12 – Property theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.
Sept. 13 – Property theft was reported near 400 North and 400 West.
Sept. 13 – Property theft was reported near 1500 South and State Street.
Sept. 15 – Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 500 East.
Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 300 North and 100 West.
Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 300 West and Lakewood Drive.
Sept. 15 – Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South.
Sept. 16 – Property theft was reported near North University Avenue and Cougar Boulevard.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Sept. 16 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 700 North and 200 East.
Burglary
Sept. 13 – Burglary was reported near 2025 West and 350 North.
Sexual Assault
Sept. 13 – Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.
Sept. 15 – Rape was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.