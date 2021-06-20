Police Beat: June 12–18

BYU

Criminal Mischief

June 12 – Officers found a hole cut in the fence surrounding the Ellsworth Building bike impound.

Warrant Service

June 16 – Officers located a male suspect with two active arrest warrants in the BYU West Campus parking lot near 100 West and 1020 North. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Provo

Theft

June 12 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1800 South on State Street.

June 12 – Property theft was reported near 500 East and 3400 North.

June 12 – Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

June 14 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 200 East and 900 South.

June 16 – Property theft was reported near 200 West on Center Street.

Sexual Assault

June 13 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 100 South and 1860 West.

Burglary

June 16 – A residential burglary involving a forced entry was reported near 2900 West and 1100 North.

June 16 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 2700 West and 1210 North.

June 16 – A burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 2800 West and 1100 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 16 – An automobile was reported stolen near 2900 West and 1100 North.