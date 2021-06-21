BYU Hockey to play final season after university ceases contract

BYU Hockey announced on Saturday that the 2021-2022 season will be its last, as the university “decided to cease (the) contractual relationship” with the team.

The team put out a press release on its social media channels explaining what transpired, thanking BYU for the relationship the team has had with the university for the past 15 years.

“We understand that the relationship has been unique for the university and has entailed a number of special accommodations, including a yearly contract renewal between the team and the university,” the press release said. “Unfortunately, we have been recently informed that the university has decided to cease this contractual relationship following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 hockey season.”

The team plays as an extramural club team as part of the America Collegiate Hockey Association, with home games at Peaks Ice Arena in Provo.

The press release thanked BYU for allowing the team to complete the upcoming season, but also lamented the effect losing a university-sponsored team will have on fans and players, including future prospects who hoped to play hockey at BYU.

The team mentions that it is currently working with the association to try and find a “possible path forward” even without the official recognition and contract with BYU.

It mentions that before the current relationship with the university, the team operated independently as IceCats Hockey Inc., as it continues to exist officially to this day.

“Whatever the future holds for this team, we do hope that all involved — players, coaches, staff, fans, and parents alike —will remain positive and hopeful,” the press release says, “always remembering and upholding the spiritually firm foundation and legacy of honor this team has embodied for so many years.”