Police Beat: Jan. 9-15

BYU

Theft

Jan. 9 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Helaman Halls.

Jan. 11 – A bicycle was reported stolen and the lock cut from a bike rack at Heritage Halls.

Criminal Mischief

Jan. 9 – An individual was reported for spray-painting a bench at the Y Mountain trailhead.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 9 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 1500 North and 300 West.

Jan. 9 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 1800 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 10 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen from an alley near 1700 North and 450 West.

Jan. 10 – Property theft was reported at a gas station near 900 South on University Avenue.

Jan. 10 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 300 South on State Street.

Jan. 10 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 1800 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 11 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1100 West and 550 South.

Jan. 11 – Property theft was reported near 1300 North on Riverside Avenue.

Jan. 11 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 100 East and 300 North.

Jan. 11 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen from an alley near 100 West and 800 North.

Jan. 12 – Property theft was reported near 500 West on Columbia Lane.

Jan. 12 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 400 West and 1720 North.

Jan. 12 – Property theft was reported near 400 North on University Avenue.

Jan. 12 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1500 North on University Avenue.

Jan. 12 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen from a parking garage near 600 West and 1720 North.

Jan. 13 – Property theft was reported at a construction site near 1000 South and 1000 East.

Jan. 13 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1400 East and 1230 South.

Jan. 13 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1800 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 14 – Property theft was reported near 800 South and 170 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 9 – A vehicle was reported stolen at a church near 4700 North and 300 West.

Jan. 9 – An automobile was reported stolen near 700 West on Heather Lane.

Burglary

Jan. 12 – A residential burglary was reported near 100 North and 600 West.

Jan. 14 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 100 East and 500 North.

Robbery

Jan. 14 – A robbery involving a weapon was reported at a gas station near 200 West and 300 South.