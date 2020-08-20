The Daily Universe wins 28 national awards

The Daily Universe took home 28 awards from the 2019 National Newspaper Association’s annual contest, including first place for General Excellence in the college division, and Best Newspaper Website in the daily and non-daily divisions. (Dani Jardine)

“The Universe is like the perfect window into campus, with thorough and broad coverage of what’s happening and what matters to students. The staff is serving its readership very well,” read one of the judge’s comments for the General Excellence category.

The Universe took home several individual and staff awards for first place, second place, third place and honorable mention.

