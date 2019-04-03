Photo Galleries Gymnastics: 2018-19 season in review By Hannah Miner - April 3, 2019 24 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 31 Gymnasts prepare to compete on the bars during the MRGC championships on March 22. (Hannah Miner) Rachel Bain — a freshman from Draper, UT — performs her floor routine during BYU's Pink Meet on Feb. 15. (Hannah Miner) Shannon Evans performs her popular Mario-themed floor routine, earning a score of 9.9 during BYU's meet against Utah State. (Hannah Miner) Gymnasts celebrate after Rebekah Bean's vault performance on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Junior Angel Zhong earns a 9.85 on the bars during BYU's meet against SUU on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Avery Bennett celebrates after earning a 9.85 on the vault during BYU's meet against Boise State. (Hannah Miner) Abby Boden performs her floor routine, earning a 9.875 during BYU's meet against Utah. (Hannah Miner) Freshman Helody Cyrenne receives advice from her coach before performing her beam routine on March 22. (Hannah Miner) Shannon Evans prepares to mount the beam during BYU's season opener on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Helody Cyrenne mentally prepares herself before competing on the bars on Feb. 15. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh earns a 9.9 on the beam during the Kids' Meet against Utah State on Jan. 25. (Hannah Miner) Freshman Brittney Vitkauskas performs her floor routine on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Rachel Bain hugs coach Guard Young after her vault performance on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh performs her beam routine during the MRGC championships on March 22. (Hannah Miner) Brittney Vitkauskas high-fives her team after performing her floor routine on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Cheyenne Hill performs her beam routine during BYU's annual Pink Meet, which honors cancer survivors. (Hannah Miner) The team celebrates with Shannon Evans after the completion of her floor routine on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Sophomore Haley Pitou prepares to compete her bars routine on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Cheyenne Hill performs her beam routine during BYU's annual Kids' Meet on Jan. 25. (Hannah Miner) Abby Boden receives encouragement from her coach before competing on the beam during BYU's home meet against Utah. (Hannah Miner) Junior Shannon Evans, from American Fork, UT, performs her beam routine on Feb. 15. (Hannah Miner) Adeline Rieder hugs teammate Avery Bennett after completing her vault routine on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh performs her bars routine on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Gymnasts wait for results to be announced after their meet against Boise State on Feb. 15. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh — a senior from Tuscon, AZ — performs her floor routine on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Shannon Evans celebrates her vault results with teammates on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Haley Pitou prepares to compete on the bars on Jan. 25. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh earns a 9.9 on the beam during BYU's season opener against Utah on Jan. 11. (Hannah Miner) Cheyenne Hill hugs a teammate after the senior night meet against SUU on March 15. (Hannah Miner) Natasha Marsh performs her beam routine during BYU's meet against Utah State on Jan. 25. (Hannah Miner) The team runs onto the floor to celebrate with Shannon Evans after she completes her high-scoring floor routine. (Hannah Miner)