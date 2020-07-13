Police Beat: July 3 – 10

BYU
Criminal Mischief
July 2 – Someone spray painted on a sign near the guest house. There was no words spelled out by the spray paint
July 2 – A car was egged at the Marriott Center Parking Lot.
Provo
Arrests
July 9 – John Earle Sullivan, a 25-year-old Sandy native, was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony rioting, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor threat of violence during a protest in Provo on June 29.
July 9 – Provo resident Francesca Delfina Farias-Swenson, 21, was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a dead human body, along with two other felonies.
Robbery
July 4 – An individual was robbed at knife point on University Avenue.
Theft
July 5 – A bicycle was stolen from the Provo Travelers Inn.