Police Beat: July 3 – 10

BYU

Criminal Mischief

July 2 – Someone spray painted on a sign near the guest house. There was no words spelled out by the spray paint

July 2 – A car was egged at the Marriott Center Parking Lot.

Provo

Arrests

July 9 – John Earle Sullivan, a 25-year-old Sandy native, was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony rioting, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor threat of violence during a protest in Provo on June 29.

July 9 – Provo resident Francesca Delfina Farias-Swenson, 21, was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a dead human body, along with two other felonies.

Robbery

July 4 – An individual was robbed at knife point on University Avenue.

Theft

July 5 – A bicycle was stolen from the Provo Travelers Inn.