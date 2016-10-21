Highlights from BYU Colleges

Family Home and Social Sciences
- BYU psychology professor Chad Jensen focused his recent research on how to help teenagers lose weight. His latest study showed how person-to-person support is more beneficial than using a smartphone app to encourage exercise.
- Pop’nSweets founder, Christopher Wilms, was highlighted in the Family, Home and Social Sciences alumni spotlight. Wilms and his wife came up with the idea for their first store in Sept. 2013. He now has five stores open in Utah.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- BYU alumnus and director of General Motors Global Advance Design organization Clay Dean presented to students in the honored alumnus lecture. He told students some things he wished he knew when he left BYU, including being aware of what’s going on around you, having passion and creating your own destiny.
- BYU Venture Factory Club advisor Justin Zsiros creates a space for entrepreneurs which allows students to brainstorm, plan and prototype their ideas. This space, called the Maker Space, has 3-D printers, soldering equipment and more.
David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- Pavel Shidlovsky will be speaking at the Diplomatic Lecture in Room 238 of the Herald R. Clark Building on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. Shidlovsky started his career as a diplomat in 1993. He served in various diplomatic jobs before taking his current job as the chief of mission for Belarus in the US.
- Rob Porter, chief of staff to Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), will be speaking at the Political Affairs Lecture on Oct. 27 at 4:00 p.m. in Room 238 of the Herald R. Clark Building. He will discuss his career path, career advice and life lessons.
Marriott School of Management
- Samuel C. Dunn, BYU alumnus and former senior vice president for Walmart received the Marriott School of Management Alumni Achievement Award before speaking to students earlier this month. He spoke about students becoming servant-leaders by serving others and having integrity, humility and a bias for action.
David O. McKay School of Education
- The recent student-run BYU China Conference was insightful to students and faculty. The conference involved six different colleges meeting and discussing their work relating to China. Cui Yong Yuan, China’s popular talk show host, participated in the conference through a video call.
College of Humanities
- BYU professor Allen Christenson recently researched Maya rebirth rituals. His discoveries were published in his new book, “The Burden of the Ancients: Maya Ceremonies of World Renewal from the Pre-columbian Period to the Present.” Christenson’s fascination with the Maya began when he served as a missionary in Guatemala.
- BYU student Sarah Hawkes hopes to use her linguistic major and international affairs minor in the service of her country working for the FBI or CIA. Not only does she love a mystery and a challenge, but she shows her dedication through her work to recording and preserving veterans’ memories.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Anda Union brings nomadic grasslands music from inner Mongolia to BYU. They will perform on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the de Jong Concert Hall in the Harris Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available on the BYU Arts website.
- Sam Wilder, a BYU News Media student, co-directed and produced the music video “Tellin’ You Y” by Jamesthemormon. Wilder creates videos for BYU Football and runs a personal photography business.
College of Nursing
-
Assistant professor Julie Valentine received the Ann Burgess Forensic Nursing Research Award for 2016 at the IAFN conference in Denver.
-
Assistant professor Deborah Himes recently published an article on breast cancer risk assessment. Her research suggested an algorithm for nurse practitioners to use when making decisions about referral to genetics specialists and breast cancer screening.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
-
BYU acoustics students are hosting three shows on Oct. 28-29 to demonstrate why and how people hear what they hear. This show, Sounds to Astound, is free, but has limited seating. Those who attend can visit BYU’s anechoic chamber before or after the show. To reserve a seat visit sounds.byu.edu.
J. Reuben Clark Law School
- Sean Carpenter, an immigration attorney, spoke at the Immigration Law Forum earlier this month. He explained some of the unique roles of immigration lawyers. He told students interested in pursuing careers in immigration law they need to know the law and the facts.
Religious Education
- The 2016 Sidney B. Sperry Symposium will be held on Friday Oct. 28 and Saturday Oct. 29. This symposium, titled “Foundations of the Restoration: Fulfillment of the Covenant Purpose,” is free with no registration required. Robert L. Millet, former dean of Religious Education at BYU, will give the keynote address.
Harold B. Lee Library
-
The Harold B. Lee Library is reducing the number of journals it subscribes to because of the high rate of inflation for scholarly journals. The library has worked with faculty to determine which journals are essential for faculty research and curriculum requirements.