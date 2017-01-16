Tiffany Turley will serve as the university’s new Title IX coordinator and Lisa M. Leavitt as a full…Read More →
President Kevin J Worthen and Sister Peggy Worthen addressed BYU students during the first devotiona…
To say BYU football suffered a great loss wouldn't do it justice. To say the state of Utah suf…
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake was center stage last night as one of six Division I coaches during…
Many journalists say they are concerned about what president-elect Donald Trump's overall impa…
Plans for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's participation in the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration…
Refugee program provides opportunities to serve
Y-Serve is making it possible for students to serve refugees locally and internationally through a program called Refuge…
BYU men’s basketball falls at San Diego
The BYU men's basketball team suffered its second conference loss of the season, falling 88-75 at San Diego on Sat…
BYU men’s volleyball sweeps McKendree
New players had the opportunity to contribute to BYU's sweep of McKendree on Saturday night, as the Cougars'…
Broadhead dominates in victory over San Diego
Cassie Broadhead played aggressively and scored a career-high to lead BYU women's basketball to a win over San Die…
BYU men’s volleyball picks up win over Concordia Irvine
A third-set comeback helped BYU men's volleyball sweep Concordia Irvine on Friday night at the Smith Fieldhouse.…
New BYU women’s assistant soccer coach hired
BYU announced Friday morning that Brent Anderson has been hired as an assistant women's soccer coach.