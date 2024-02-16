Police Beat: Feb. 12-18

Accident – Hit and Run

Feb. 13 — An officer responded to a delayed hit and run report in Lot 18. The complainant stated their vehicle had been hit while parked and unoccupied.

Agency Assist

Feb. 12 — Two BYU officers responded to a report of a potential kidnapping at Lavell Edwards Stadium. The officers remained at the area for about 30 minutes but were unable to locate any suspects.

DUI

Feb. 12 — A driver was booked into Utah County Jail after driving extremely slowly, swerving, a traffic stop and a field sobriety check. The vehicle was impounded.

Fire Alarm

Feb. 14 — An officer responded to a fire alarm inside Taylor Hall. No smoke or fire were present, and the alarm was discovered to have been activated at a pull station inside the building.

Found Property

Feb. 12 — A student found a holstered handgun in a restroom inside the Tanner Building and reported it to their professor. An officer found the gun, identified the owner and took appropriate action.

Fraud

Feb. 13 — An officer responded to a complainant who stated they had been scammed out of money electronically. The case has been referred to Investigations.

Harassment

Feb. 13 — A case is under investigation regarding a report of electronic harassment.

Suspicious

Feb. 12 — A report was made about a suspicious male making unwanted contact with a female student.

Feb. 12 — Possible fireworks were reported near Wymount Terrace. Contact was made with the individuals who were setting off the fireworks for Chinese New Year. The officer reached out to explain the noise to the complainant.

Feb. 13 — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male at Heritage Halls Building 5. The complainant said the suspect was standing in the lobby of the building barefoot. The suspect matched the description of a stalking suspect from a previous case. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Feb. 14 — An officer responded to a report of a car with bullet holes in it from Lot 52. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and they reported the holes were in the vehicle at the time of purchase.