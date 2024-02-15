Tips and tricks for safe night running

South Provo is notorious for its runners, even in winter weather. When the sun goes down, however, different risks present themselves.

Jammed class schedules often leave students barely a moment to spare for exercise. Runners like Gideon Buetler often run at night. He says it’s his personal time to unwind and decompress.

“I like to run to process feelings and so when I run at night, it’s just me so I don’t have to worry about anything else,” Buetler said.

Buetler may leave his worries behind, but risks lie ahead while running at night. Runners said they deal with street lights that are far apart, leaving extensive stretches of darkness. Sidewalks can also be poorly lit, they said.

“I’m always trying to keep my eyes on the road so if I see something weird I just turn around or I stop running,” Camila Bastias said.

Snow and ice can add an extra layer of stress for some runners during the winter months. This can increase the risk of potential injuries.

“When it’s snowing, I just prefer to run indoors,” Bastias said.

For students walking on BYU campus, there are blue emergency call boxes available.

“You pick one up, there’s a dispatcher on the other end, they’ll talk to you, they can see you and make sure you are safe,” BYU Public Information Officer Karen Ellingson said.

BYU Police recommended several things to stay safe. Runners should make sure someone knows where they’re headed, how long they’ll be out, and their route. Also, it’s a good idea for runners to wear reflective gear so people can see them better, though they should be cautious not to blind others with lights or reflective gear, police said.

A love for running outweighs concerns about feeling unsafe for some students.

“There’s been times when I have, but it hasn’t been enough to keep me from doing it,” Buetler said.

By taking specific safety considerations, runners can avoid accidents when running at night.