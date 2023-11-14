Massive BYU Tech sale goes live on Thursday

The BYU OIT Surplus Warehouse holds a monthly sale of all things tech related, including computers, keyboards and even ice cream machines. The next sale is Thursday, Nov. 16.

Ben Jenkins started working at the BYU OIT surplus warehouse in 2011 as a student. He graduated from BYU and was promoted to the role of supervisor.

“The mission of the BYU surplus warehouse is to serve the students, to stretch the widows mite, to make sacrifices go as far as they can and to support the mission of BYU,” Jenkins said.

The employees work to safeguard the data on discarded BYU devices and run various rental programs, renting out about 1,700 computers to current students. Whatever they do not rent goes to the massive surplus sales each month.

“We cover data that might be handled sensitive financial information, police information, therapy sessions, medical things from the health center,” Jenkins said.

OIT technician Jake Lee shared how the warehouse gets stocked and what they do with the items.

“We get all the technology from BYU once it’s too old. Once they buy new stuff, we get the old stuff, and our job is to figure out how to use it,” Lee said.

He also emphasized the extent of the items the warehouse stores.

“We have huge inventory. You go to a thrift store, they only have a few items. We have tons of stuff, we have computers, we have monitors, we have projector screens, we have speakers, we have audio systems, we have servers — like we have anything you need for technology,” Lee said.

He also mentioned that most of the inventory is in “pretty good condition,” and OIT sells it at a “pretty reasonable price.”

Jenkins said more than 120 people generally frequent the monthly sale, and the employees say new flash sales are starting. Those interested can find more information on the sale at the OIT website.