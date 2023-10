(Dallas ISD, CNN Newsource)

Newly released footage captured a school bus driver saving a seven-year-old student from choking in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Sept. 29.

The student, Preston, began choking on a coin and approached his bus driver for help.

Raquel Radford Baker helped Preston out of the bus and performed the Heimlich Maneuver on him until the coin was dislodged.

Preston was not harmed, and said he will not swallow a coin again.