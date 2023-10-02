How meal prepping benefits students

Between homework and trying to maintain a social life, some students feel there are not enough hours in the day.

The last thing most students want to do after a long day of school and work is come home and cook up a nutritious meal.

It may seem easier to order a pizza, Doordash some McDonald’s or fill up on junk food.

Although this seems like a good idea in the moment, it can really take a toll on students’ wallets and their overall health in the long run. That is why many students like BYU senior Lauren Felker have turned to meal prepping as a healthier alternative.

“I barely had time to make dinner at night and so, just meal prepping took out a lot of time just on one day, instead of the whole week,” Felker said.

Meal prepping is about planning ahead and making meals for multiple days at once.

“Usually about three to four days,” Felker said. “Not the full week. I get a little skeptical of leftovers.”

Students may want to try meal prepping, but it can be a bit daunting knowing how and where to start.

That’s where BYU Wellness steps in.

Wellness coaches like Elena Moran help students by hosting meal-prepping classes. They teach about the theory behind it, recipes and why it is important to get the right nutrition.

“If you aren’t eating healthy food, it can really damage out bodies and our own mental health. So, if we are preparing then we are living a healthier lifestyle and feeling better,” Moran said.

The class teaches students about the different types of nutrients their bodies need and how meal prepping can help them meet those needs. After a short presentation, students get a hands-on experience by meal prepping wraps they can enjoy for the next few days.

Wellness coaches say paying attention to what people eat can change how they feel about themselves.

Planning meals in advance might just be the extra boost students need to keep up with their studies.