(Jan Zackl, Skydive Langar, via CNN Newsource)

A skydiver jumped out of a plane and landed on an inflatable unicorn in Nottinghamshire, England on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The diver, Jan Zackl, jumped from a plane at 6,000 feet before gliding his landing toward the unicorn.

The stunt was part of the Langar Skydiving festival.