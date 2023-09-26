Flu Shot Clinic provides convenience for students

(Ethan Porter)

The BYU Employee Wellness Program and Student Health Center have teamed up for their annual Flu Shot Clinic this fall.

The clinic is open to BYU students and employees, as well as their families.

It does not take long to get the vaccine — it can be done between classes and work. All students and employees need to do is bring their insurance card and waiver to the clinic. Patients can get the flu shot in just a matter of minutes.

“I think it’s kind of a no-risk thing, like it won’t really do anything bad for you,” BYU accounting student Nate Graham said.

Graham is a big advocate for the flu shot, especially after receiving his shot at the clinic.

“It will only just help you combat against the flu so it’s kind of a win-win situation,” Graham said.

The vaccine provides a safety net for those who are more susceptible to the flu, according to BYU nursing student Chloe Clark.

“Nobody likes the flu, nobody likes being sick and it’s really important not only to protect yourself but also to protect vulnerable communities that you might come into contact with,” Clark said.

The clinic offers a quick and easily accessible option for students who can not spare time for doctor’s appointments during the semester, according to Clark.

“I think it’s really important that we have a clinic here at BYU because it offers a lot of convenience for students,” Clark said.

The BYU student health center is urging everyone on campus to get their flu shot before the clinic wraps up on Sept. 28th.