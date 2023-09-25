Police Beat: Sept. 18-24

PROVO

Burglary

Sept. 18 — Residential burglary reported near 1500 S. State Street.

Sept. 22 — Residential burglary reported near 1400 S. State Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 18 — Automobile theft reported near 1500 N. University Ave.

Theft

Sept. 18 — Property theft reported near 200 N. 400 West

Sept. 18 — Property theft reported near 1100 E. 960 South.

Sept. 18 — Property theft reported near 1400 S. State Street.

Sept. 18 — Property theft reported near 800 E. Center Street.

Sept. 20 — Property theft reported near 400 N. 200 East.

Sept. 21 — Property theft reported near East 400 North.

Sept. 22 — Property theft reported near North 900 East.