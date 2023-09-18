Police Beat: Sept. 11-17

PROVO
Burglary
Sept. 14 — Residential burglary reported near 300 W. 500 South.
Robbery
Sept. 15 — Strongarm robbery reported near 300 S. State Street.
Theft
Sept. 11 — Property theft reported near West Paul Ream Ave.
Sept. 11 — Property theft reported near 500 W. Center Street.
Sept. 11 — Property theft reported near 1100 S. State Street.
Sept. 12 — Property theft reported near 1800 N. Freedom Blvd.
Sept. 12 — Property theft reported near 400 S. Freedom Blvd.
Sept. 13 — Property theft reported near 300 W. 500 North.
Sept. 13 — Property theft reported near West 500 South.
Sept. 14 — Property theft reported near 400 N. 750 East.
Sept. 16 — Two property thefts reported near 1100 W. 100 South.
Sept. 17 — Property theft reported near 200 N. 400 West.