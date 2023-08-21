Police Beat: Aug 14-18

BYU

Theft

Aug 14 — Air Pods reported stolen in the Ezra Taft Benson Building

Aug 14 — Theft of personal items from a scooter reported at Wymount Terrace.

Trespassing

Aug 14 — Minors reported trespassing at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Aug 15 — Trespassing reported at Riviera Apartments.

PROVO

Theft

Aug 14 — Property theft reported near 200 S. California Ave.

Aug 14 — Property theft reported near 400 E. 600 North.

Aug 15 — Bicycle theft reported near 100 E. 360 South.

Aug 15 — Property theft reported near 100 W. 500 North.

Aug 15 — Property theft reported near 300 N. Freedom Blvd.

Aug 16 — Bicycle theft reported near 300 N. 1020 East.

Aug 16 — Property theft reported near 400 E. 200 North.

Aug 16 — Property theft reported near 400 N. 400 West.

Motor vehicle theft

Aug 15 — Automobile theft reported near 500 N. 100 East.