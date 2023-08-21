Police Beat: Aug 14-18

BYU
Theft
Aug 14 — Air Pods reported stolen in the Ezra Taft Benson Building
Aug 14 — Theft of personal items from a scooter reported at Wymount Terrace.
Trespassing
Aug 14 — Minors reported trespassing at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Aug 15 — Trespassing reported at Riviera Apartments.
PROVO
Theft
Aug 14 — Property theft reported near 200 S. California Ave.
Aug 14 — Property theft reported near 400 E. 600 North.
Aug 15 — Bicycle theft reported near 100 E. 360 South.
Aug 15 — Property theft reported near 100 W. 500 North.
Aug 15 — Property theft reported near 300 N. Freedom Blvd.
Aug 16 — Bicycle theft reported near 300 N. 1020 East.
Aug 16 — Property theft reported near 400 E. 200 North.
Aug 16 — Property theft reported near 400 N. 400 West.
Motor vehicle theft
Aug 15 — Automobile theft reported near 500 N. 100 East.