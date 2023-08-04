Police Beat: July 31-Aug 4

BYU

Hit and run

July 31 — Vehicle damage reported near the Smith Fieldhouse.

Property damage

July 31 — Grass and sprinklers reportedly damaged by a vehicle on BYU campus.

Traffic stop

Aug 1 — Individual arrested for traffic violation and marijuana possession near 900 N. 150 East.

Tobacco

Aug 2 — Minors caught smoking a Nicotine vape at the Y-Trailhead.

Assault

Aug 1 — Violent assault reported at the Y-Trailhead.

Suspicious

Aug 2 — Alcohol consumption and screaming reported at the University Guest House.

Aug 2 — Suspicious male reportedly harassed female students outside the Harold B. Lee Library.

Theft

Aug 2 — Bicycle stolen from bike racks south of the Wilkinson Student Center.

PROVO

Theft

Aug 2 — Property theft reported near 500 South State Street.

Motor vehicle burglary

Aug 1 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 130 S. 680 West.

Aug 1 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 600 N. 200 East.

Aug 2 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 800 N. 500 West.

Aug 2 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 600 N. 500 West.

Aug 3 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 600 S. Slate Canyon Dr.

Aug 3 — Property theft from vehicle reported near 140 E. 2300 North.

