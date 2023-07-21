Police Beat: July 17-21

By
Joel Leighton
-
33

BYU

Criminal Mischief

July 18 — Graffiti found in men’s restroom stall in the Marriott Center.

PROVO

Theft

July 17 — Property theft reported at 160 N. 1400 West.
July 17 — Property theft reported at 130 E. 300 North.
July 17 — Property theft reported at 120 S. Towne Centre Blvd.
July 19 — Property theft reported at 230 W. 360 North.
July 19 — Property theft reported at 300 E. 900 South.
July 20 — Property theft reported at 140 S. University Ave.

Burglary

July 20 — Residential burglary reported at 180 W. Teton Drive.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR