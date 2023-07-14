Police Beat: July 10-14

BYU

Trespassing

July 10 — Subject trespassed University Services Building Lot 50.

Drug Possession

July 10 — Suspect arrested with Methamphetamine in Raintree Parking Lot.

Theft

July 10 — Wallet stolen in Richards Building.

PROVO

Theft

July 10 — Property theft reported at 190 N. Canyon Road.

July 10 — Property theft reported at 140 N. 2100 West.

July 11 — Property theft reported at 140 N. State Street.

July 11 — Property theft reported at 600 W. 100 North.

July 12 — Property theft reported at 400 E. 700 North.

July 12 — Property theft reported at 100 E. 300 North.

July 13 — Property theft reported at 300 S. 500 West.

July 13 — Property theft reported at N. 700 East.

July 13 — Property theft reported at 500 N. University Ave.

