Police Beat: July 10-14

BYU
Trespassing
July 10 — Subject trespassed University Services Building Lot 50.
Drug Possession
July 10 — Suspect arrested with Methamphetamine in Raintree Parking Lot.
Theft
July 10 — Wallet stolen in Richards Building.
PROVO
Theft
July 10 — Property theft reported at 190 N. Canyon Road.
July 10 — Property theft reported at 140 N. 2100 West.
July 11 — Property theft reported at 140 N. State Street.
July 11 — Property theft reported at 600 W. 100 North.
July 12 — Property theft reported at 400 E. 700 North.
July 12 — Property theft reported at 100 E. 300 North.
July 13 — Property theft reported at 300 S. 500 West.
July 13 — Property theft reported at N. 700 East.
July 13 — Property theft reported at 500 N. University Ave.
