Police Beat: May 1 – May 5

BYU

Alcohol Offense

May 1 — Minors drinking alcohol on Y Trailhead.

Provo

Theft

May 1 — Property theft reported at 400 West Center Street.

May 2 — Property theft reported at 600 N. 200 East Street.

May 2 — Property theft reported at 170 S. East Bay Blvd.

May 3 — Property theft reported at 130 S. Sky Way.

May 4 — Property theft reported at 500 South Street.

Burglary

May 3 — Residential burglary reported at 100 S. 810 East Street.

May 4 — Non-residential burglary reported at 130 N. State Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 3 — Automobile theft reported at 700 N. 500 West Street.

May 3 — Automobile theft reported at 400 S. University Avenue.

May 3 — Automobile theft reported at 600 E. 600 South Street.