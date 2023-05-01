Police Beat: April 24 – April 28

BYU

Suspicious

April 24 — Suspicious black van reported around the perimeter of the MTC.

April 24 — Man on a bicycle reported for dumping objects into a bush near the west gate of the MTC.

April 24 — Man reported for looking into vehicles in Lot 37.

April 25 — Man reported following a group of females with a laser pointer.

April 27 — Suspicious door rattling reported at Wymount Terrace.

Trespassing

April 24 — Multiple individuals reported trespassing on the roof of the Smith Fieldhouse.

April 26 — Several individuals reported trespassing within the fenced area of the Harris Fine Arts Center demolition site.

Theft

April 26 — Bicycle theft reported at Student Foreign Language Housing.

April 27 — Skateboard reported missing from Heber J. Grant Building.

PROVO

Theft

April 25 — Property theft reported at 700 W. 200 North.

April 25 — Property theft reported at 400 W. Center.

April 26 — Property theft reported at 110 W. 100 South.

April 26 — Property theft reported at 500 N. 720 East.

April 26 — Property theft reported at West Paul Ream Ave.

April 27 — Property theft reported at 600 E. 800 North.

April 27 — Property theft reported at 400 N. 400 West.

April 27 — Property theft reported at 500 W. 300 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 25 — Motor vehicle theft reported at 800 N. 600 West.

Burglary

April 25 — Burglary reported at 300 E. 400 South.