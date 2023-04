(Jaden Anderson)

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve spoke with students at the BYU Store on Monday, April 3.

Elder Uchtdorf visited the store after visiting the Missionary Training Center and was stopped by students. They briefly talked about what they are studying, where they served their missions and about the newly announced Hamburg Germany Temple.

Elder Uchtdorf said, “Enjoy BYU. Study hard and enjoy.”