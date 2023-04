(FRANCIS ZUBER)

A skier freed a snowboarder buried in the snow on March 3 in Mt. Baker, Washington.

The snowboarder was buried upside-down in a tree well. Francis Zuber, the skier, was able to spot the snowboarder in time to dig the snow away from his face to allow him to breathe. Zuber then pulled out his shovel and dug out the snowboarder.