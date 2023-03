(Video courtesy of Joseph Carson)

The increase in the rain at Gunlock State Park has led to the creation of waterfalls in the area on March 15.

These rare waterfalls have happened only a few times in the last decade and are a result of spring runoff causing a spillway and flow when the reservoir reaches capacity.

“We invite visitors to enjoy this wonderful experience, but want to remind the public to exercise vigilance and safety in the area,” Gunlock State Park Manager Jon Allred said.