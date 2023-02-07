Video of the Day: BYU students build an igloo at JSFB

(Video courtesy of Jaden, a Junior at BYU)

A group of BYU students dug a hole into one of the snow piles around the BYU campus during the first week of February.

One student saw a pile of snow made by tractors in the JFSB courtyard and put together a group chat of people who would be interested in helping him build a snow hut. The group of students came to campus after dark to build, and later that night, BYU Security arrived and sent them home.

The group returned on another day to finish the hut, and one student attempted to camp there. The student was later escorted off campus after BYU Security called the police.

