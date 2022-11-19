‘Lighting of Riverwoods’ brightens holidays with more than 1 million lights

The Shops at Riverwoods hosted their 24th annual Lighting of Riverwoods the evening of Nov. 18 to kick off the holiday season.

The crowd counted down to illuminate the 1.5 million lights strung around the venue.

“The zoo in my hometown put up, like, a million different lights and it was just always a really fun event, so I love the lights,” attendee Alexander Densley said.

Guests had the opportunity to visit Santa Claus, eat at Riverwoods restaurants and enjoy life-size photo ops, ice sculptures and live music.

“I think my favorite part was the singer that they have in the center of the square,” attendee Bryn Vasquez said. “At first, I thought it was a recording.”

The event raises awareness for the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Foundation, which seeks to improve quality of life for those affected by PCD.

According to Riverwoods management, employees have been putting up the lights since September, and the smiles in the crowd say it was worth the effort.

“I really enjoy that and just getting outside and feeling the Christmas vibes,” attendee Jason Vasquez said.