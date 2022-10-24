Police Beat: Oct. 14-25

BYU

Theft

Oct. 14 — A citation was issued for the theft of a golf cart at the Heritage Central Building.

Oct. 15 — Cornhole boards were reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

Oct. 17 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Riviera Apartments.

Oct. 18 — Four computer monitors were reported stolen from the Music Building.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 17 — A motorcycle was reported stolen from a parking lot at Heritage Halls.

Alcohol Offense

Oct. 16 — A citation was issued for providing false information to a police officer at the Y Trailhead.

Trespassing

Oct. 17 — Unauthorized accessing of tunnels was reported at BYU Broadcasting.

Provo

Theft

Oct. 14 — Property theft was reported near 1000 East and 450 North Street.

Oct. 15 — Property theft was reported near 3900 North and 450 West Street.

Oct. 16 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 300 East Street.

Oct. 16 — Property theft was reported near 00 West Marrcrest North.

Oct. 16 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Oct. 17 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 800 East Street.

Oct. 17 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 750 East Street.

Oct. 17 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Oct. 17 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and 300 West Street.

Oct. 18 — Property theft was reported near 1200 West and 1950 North Street.

Oct. 20 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Oct. 21 — Property theft was reported near 1000 West and 960 North Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Oct. 17 — Motor vehicle theft was reported near 700 South and 1400 West Street.

Burglary

Oct. 14 — Burglary of a commercial building was reported near 2200 East and Texas Avenue.

Oct. 17 — Burglary of a commercial building was reported near 700 West and Lakeview Parkway.

Oct. 19 — Burglary of a residential building was reported near 300 South and University Avenue.

Robbery

Oct. 14 — A knife-point robbery was reported near 600 West and Center Street.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 16 — A forcible sexual assault was reported near 700 West and Lakeview Parkway.