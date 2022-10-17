Police Beat: Oct. 5-17

BYU

Theft

Oct. 12 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.

Vehicle Burglary

Oct. 7 — A backpack with personal items was reported stolen near 800 North and 150 East Street.

Stalking

Oct. 5 — Stalking was reported at the McKay Building.

Drugs

Oct. 7 — An adult was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the Y Trailhead.

Oct. 9 — Three adults were found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia; one adult was arrested on a warrant.

Possession of Marijuana

Oct. 11 — Four juveniles were found in possession marijuana at the Y trailhead.

Curfew Violation

Oct. 11 — Four juveniles were caught violating curfew at the Y trailhead.

Joyriding

Oct. 11 — One juvenile was caught joyriding at the Y trailhead.

Underage Operation of a Vehicle

Oct. 11 — One juvenile under the age of sixteen was caught operating a vehicle.

Criminal Mischief

Oct. 11 — An individual was reported for jumping on the hoods of parked vehicles.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 11 — Sexual assault was reported at Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

Oct. 6 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 450 West Street.

Oct. 7 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Oct. 7 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and 300 West Street.

Oct. 7 — Property theft was reported near 1100 North and Independence Avenue.

Oct. 9 — Property theft was reported near 1600 West and 1825 North Street.

Oct. 9 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and Canyon Road.

Oct. 10 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 2320 North Street.

Oct. 10 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 500 North Street.

Oct. 10 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 300 West Street.

Oct. 10 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and State Street.

Oct. 10 — Property theft was reported near 800 South and Freedom Boulevard.

Oct. 12 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Oct. 12 — Property theft was reported near 1100 South and 1000 East Street.

Oct. 13 — Property theft was reported near 1100 East and 450 North Street.

Oct. 13 — Property theft was reported near 900 North and University Avenue.

Burglary

Oct. 8 — Residential burglary was reported near 200 South University Avenue.

Oct. 12 — Residential burglary was reported near 1600 West and Center Street.

Oct. 12 — Commercial burglary was reported near 1000 North and Geneva Road.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 10 — Aggravated sexual assault was reported near 100 North and 300 West Street.