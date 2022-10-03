Police Beat: Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

BYU

Theft

Sept. 27 — A laundry basket was reported stolen at Wyview Park.

Sept. 27 —A bike was recovered from an adult perpetrator also in possession of burglary implements, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 28 — A bike was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.

Sept. 28 — Clothing was reported stolen from a laundry room at Wyview Park.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 28 — A vehicle was towed erroneously at the Marriott Center and was reported as stolen.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 27 — Property theft was reported near 1900 North and Canyon Road.

Sept. 27 — Property theft was reported near 2000 West and 1730 North Street.

Sept. 28 — Property theft was reported near 900 South and Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 28— Property theft was reported near 1100 West and Columbia Lane.

Sept. 28 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and University Avenue.

Sept. 28 — Property theft was reported near 200 Boulders.

Sept. 28 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and University Avenue.

Sept. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1400 West and 570 North Street.

Sept. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 West and 890 South Street.

Sept. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1100 West and 650 North Street.

Oct. 1 — Property theft was reported near 500 West and 3700 North Street.

Burglary

Sept. 27 — A residential burglary was reported near 200 North and 1600 West Street.

Sept. 28 — A residential burglary was reported near 100 South and 100 West Street.

Sept. 29 — A commercial burglary was reported near 400 North and Draper Lane.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 27 — An automobile was reported stolen near 600 North and 500 East Street.

Sept. 30 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Robbery

Sept. 28 — A knife-point robbery was reported near 1500 West and 500 North Street.