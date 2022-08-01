Police Beat: July 18-31

BYU

Theft

July 22 — A bike was reported stolen from the bike racks at Heritage Halls.

July 24 — A bike was reported stolen from the bike racks at the Riviera Apartments.

July 26 — A bike was reported stolen from the bike racks at Helaman Halls.

Fire-Brush

July 24 — A subject was cited for lighting fireworks in a restricted area at the Y Trailhead.

Fraud

July 19 — Fraud was reported at Wyview Park.

Sexual Assault

July 26 — Sexual assault was reported at Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

July 18 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and 400 East Street.

July 18 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and Freedom Boulevard.

July 18 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 900 West Street.

July 18 — Property theft was reported near 100 South and Freedom Boulevard.

July 18 — Property theft was reported near 1400 South and State Street.

July 20 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

July 21 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and University Avenue.

July 21 — Property theft was reported near 200 West and 2230 North Street.

July 21 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 600 North Street.

July 21 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 600 East Street.

July 22 — Property theft was reported near 1400 South and State Street.

July 22 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and State Street.

July 22 — Property theft was reported near 100 East and 600 North Street.

July 22 — Property theft was reported near 1900 West and West Street.

July 22 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and State Street.

July 23 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

July 23 — Property theft was reported near 900 South and 310 West Street.

July 23 — Property theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

July 23 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and University Avenue.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and 100 North Street.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 1450 East Street.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 100 East and 900 South Street.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 400 East Street.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 2800 North and Iroquois Drive.

July 24 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 400 East Street.

July 26 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 700 East Street.

July 27 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and University Avenue.

July 27 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 200 North Street.

July 27 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1020 East Street.

July 27 — Property theft was reported near 400 East and 600 North Street.

July 28 — Property theft was reported near 100 South and Freedom Boulevard.

July 28 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 300 South Street.

July 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 West and 500 North Street.

July 29 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and 200 East Street.

July 30 — Property theft was reported near 3000 North and Canyon Road.

July 31 — Property theft was reported near 2800 North and Foothill Drive.

Motor Vehicle Theft

July 21 — An automobile was reported stolen near 900 North and 1200 East Street.

July 21 — An automobile was reported stolen near 50 North and University Avenue.

July 31 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1000 West and 100 South Street.

July 31 — An automobile was reported stolen near 600 North and 2550 West Street.

Burglary

July 23 — Burglary was reported near 100 West and 300 South Street.

July 28 — Burglary was reported near 400 South and 100 East Street.

Sexual Assault

July 24 — Aggravated sexual assault was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

July 26 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 1300 North and 3250 West Street.

July 30 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.