Police Beat: July 11-18

BYU

Theft

July 12 — A charging cable was reported stolen at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Extortion

July 12 — A threat of publishing on social media for payment was reported at Wymount Terrace.

Provo

Theft

July 11 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 50 East and 300 South Street.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 2800 West and 1390 North Street.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North Street.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 700 West and Center Street.

July 12 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 960 North Street.

July 13 — Property theft was reported near 700 South and Aspen Loop.

July 13 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 40 West Street.

July 15 — Property theft was reported near 1500 West and 500 North Street.

July 16 — Property theft was reported near 1100 South and 1000 East Street.

July 16 — Property theft was reported near 2400 West and 300 North Street.

July 17 — Property theft was reported near 600 West and Meadow Drive.

Motor Vehicle Theft

July 12 — An automobile was reported stolen near 300 East and 300 South Street.

Burglary

July 11 — Burglary was reported near 3100 West and 1670 North Street.

July 11 — Burglary was reported near 100 South and 100 West Street.

Sexual Assault

July 11 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 500 North and 200 East Street.