(Terence Bud Crawford via Instagram)

American professional boxer Terence Bud Crawford filmed his daughter, Talaya Crawford, losing her shoe at the start of a 200-meter dash and winning the race after putting it back on.

“I just can’t stop thinking about my daughter’s track meet yesterday. She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity,” said Crawford on his daughter’s win.