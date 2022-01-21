Police Beat: Jan. 15–21

BYU

Vehicle Burglary

Jan. 18 — Personal belongings were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Y Trail Head parking lot.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 15 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 15 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and 900 West.

Jan. 16 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 1600 West Street.

Jan. 16 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and University Avenue.

Jan. 18 — Property theft was reported near 1600 West and 150 North Street.

Jan. 19 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South Street.

Jan. 20 — Property theft was reported near 900 West and 300 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 15 — Automobile theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West Street.

Jan. 15 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 South and Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 18 — Automobile theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South Street.

Jan. 19 — Automobile theft was reported near 100 East and 300 South Street.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 17 — Non-forcible sexual assault was reported near 100 North and 700 West Street.

Jan. 19 — Rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.