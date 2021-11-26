Police Beat: Nov. 19-26

BYU
Drug Use
Nov. 22 — A non-student individual was reported smoking marijuana outside Wymount Terrace.
Theft
Nov. 22 — Theft of a wallet and unauthorized use of credit cards was reported at the Wilkinson Student Center.
Nov. 23 — Theft of a scooter was reported at Helaman Halls.
Nov. 23 — Theft of food from a refrigerator was reported at the Student Athlete Building.
Nov. 23 — Theft of credit cards was reported at the Richards Building.
Vehicle Burglary
Nov. 23 — Theft of tools from a truck was reported at the Harris Fine Arts Center parking lot.
Provo
Theft
Nov. 19— Bicycle theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.
Nov. 19 — Property theft was reported near 1130 North and Lakeshore Drive.
Nov. 20— Bicycle theft was reported near 300 East and 100 North.
Nov. 20— Property theft from a building was reported near 500 North and 400 East.
Nov. 21— Property theft was reported near 1850 North and State Street.
Nov. 22— Property theft was reported near 1400 North and Locust Lane.
Nov. 23— Bicycle theft was reported near 1470 South and State Street.
Nov. 23— Property theft was reported near 2100 West and 1450 North.
Nov. 23— Property theft was reported near 100 East and 400 North.
Burglary
Nov. 21— Forced entry was reported near 5600 North and University Avenue.
Nov. 22— Unlawful entry was reported near 1000 West and 500 South.
Nov. 25— Forced entry was reported near 1300 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Nov. 20— Automobile theft was reported near 200 West and Center Street.
Sexual Assault
Nov. 19— Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.
Nov. 25— Rape was reported near 300 North and 700 East.