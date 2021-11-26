Police Beat: Nov. 19-26

BYU

Drug Use

Nov. 22 — A non-student individual was reported smoking marijuana outside Wymount Terrace.

Theft

Nov. 22 — Theft of a wallet and unauthorized use of credit cards was reported at the Wilkinson Student Center.

Nov. 23 — Theft of a scooter was reported at Helaman Halls.

Nov. 23 — Theft of food from a refrigerator was reported at the Student Athlete Building.

Nov. 23 — Theft of credit cards was reported at the Richards Building.

Vehicle Burglary

Nov. 23 — Theft of tools from a truck was reported at the Harris Fine Arts Center parking lot.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 19 — Bicycle theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.

Nov. 19 — Property theft was reported near 1130 North and Lakeshore Drive.

Nov. 20 — Bicycle theft was reported near 300 East and 100 North.

Nov. 20 — Property theft from a building was reported near 500 North and 400 East.

Nov. 21 — Property theft was reported near 1850 North and State Street.

Nov. 22 — Property theft was reported near 1400 North and Locust Lane.

Nov. 23 — Bicycle theft was reported near 1470 South and State Street.

Nov. 23 — Property theft was reported near 2100 West and 1450 North.

Nov. 23 — Property theft was reported near 100 East and 400 North.

Burglary

Nov. 21 — Forced entry was reported near 5600 North and University Avenue.

Nov. 22 — Unlawful entry was reported near 1000 West and 500 South.

Nov. 25 — Forced entry was reported near 1300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 20 — Automobile theft was reported near 200 West and Center Street.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 19 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Nov. 25 — Rape was reported near 300 North and 700 East.