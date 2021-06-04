Police Beat: May 29–June 4

BYU

Drugs

May 30 – A man who had a warrant out for his arrest was found on the BYU campus near 800 North and 150 East. The officer searching the man found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.

Fire

May 30 – A grease fire was reported in an oven at Wyview Park. The fire was extinguished without damage or injuries.

Theft

May 30 – Property theft was reported at the Wyview Park laundry room.

Provo

Property Theft

May 29 – Property theft was reported near 300 North on Geneva Road.

May 29 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 West and 700 North.

May 30 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 200 North and 800 East.

June 1 – Property theft was reported near 300 South on University Avenue.

June 2 – Property theft was reported near 1400 East and 300 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 29 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1800 North and 2700 West.

May 30 – An automobile was reported stolen from a residence near 100 West on Center Street.

May 31 – An automobile was reported stolen off the road near 800 East on Center Street.

Burglary

May 31 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 1900 South on California Avenue.

June 1 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 2100 South on Alaska Avenue.

June 1 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 300 West and 200 North.