Police Beat: Nov. 21-27

Warning Notice

A female BYU student reported being sexually assaulted at David John Hall in Helaman Halls on Nov. 29. The suspect was invited to the female’s room after they met on a dating app. The suspect is described as a white male with a tan complexion, between ages 18-21, with dark brown hair that is curly on top and short on the sides. The suspect is approximately 6 feet or 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weights 165-170 pounds and has an athletic build. He was wearing black Adidas sweatpants and a flannel button-up and was driving a white Subaru.

University Police encourage students to use caution when meeting people through social media. Please report any incidents or suspicious activity at 422-2222.

BYU

Vehicle Burglary

Nov. 20 – Personal items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the Life Sciences Building parking garage.

Theft

Nov. 20 – Personal items were reported stolen from a storage area while a student was exercising in the Smith Field House.

Nov. 23 – A locked-up bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Budge Hall.

Public Peace

Nov. 21 – A group of students was reported for being too loud at Budge Hall.

Nov. 23 – A group of students was reported for playing games too loudly at Heritage Halls.

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 22 – Spray paint graffiti was reported at the Y Trailhead parking lot.

Trespassing

Nov. 24 – A report was made of a possible homeless person sleeping in the Engineering Building.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 21 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 500 North and 100 West.

Nov. 21 – An individual reported having money stolen from the friend of a friend at the shopping plaza at 370 North University Ave.

Nov. 21 – An unattended blue stroller cart was reported stolen at the Shops at Riverwoods shopping mall at 4801 N. University Ave.

Nov. 23 – A locked-up $900 bicycle was reported stolen and the chain cut at an apartment near 200 North and 400 East.

Nov. 23 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 400 West and 470 South.

Nov. 24 – Property theft was reported near 100 West and 500 South.

Nov. 25 – Property theft was reported near 100 West and 200 South.

Nov. 27 – Shoplifting was reported at Target at 1290 N. State Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 22 – An automobile was reported stolen near 5100 North on University Avenue.

Nov. 25 – An automobile was reported stolen near 400 South on University Avenue.

Burglary

Nov. 24 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 200 West and 100 South.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 21 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 3300 North and 100 East.

Nov. 22 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Nov. 27 – An individual reported being raped near 100 South and 300 West.