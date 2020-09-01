Police Beat: Aug. 24 – 31

BYU

Fireworks

Aug. 30 – Fireworks were set off near the Y Mountain Trailhead.

Theft

Aug. 26 – A bike was reported stolen from the Wymount Terrace bike rack.

Aug. 28 – Hand sanitizer was reported stolen from the dispensers near the Brewster Building.

Aug. 28 – A bike was reported stolen from the Wymount Terrace bike rack.

Aug. 29 – A bike was reported stolen from the bike rack at Wyview Park.

Aug. 30 – A bike was reported stolen from the bike rack at Wyview Park.

Provo

Burglary

Aug. 24 – An unlawful entry burglary was reported on 1870 North.

Aug. 25 – An unlawful entry burglary was reported in a residence on 620 North.

Aug. 25 – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a burglary and theft reported at the clubhouse at the King Henry apartment complex. Clothing and items from the refrigerator were stolen.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 24- An individual reported being sexually assaulted near North State St.

Aug. 26- An individual reported being sexually assaulted near Center St.

Aug. 28- An individual reported being sexually assaulted near Geneva Rd.

Theft

Aug. 30- An automobile was reportedly stolen near 150 East St. in Provo at 1:00 am.

Aug. 30- An automobile was reportedly stolen near S University Ave in Provo at 2:16 am.