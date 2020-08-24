Police Beat: Aug. 17- 24

BYU
Criminal Mischief
Aug. 18 – A vehicle parked in the north parking lot of the Wilkinson Student Center was scratched in several places.
Trespassing
Aug. 18 – A transient intended to camp in his car at the Y-trailhead parking lot.
Provo
Burglary
Aug. 19 – An unlawful entry burglary into a commercial building occurred on 400 East.
Aug. 20 – A burglary occurred in a storage shed on 1150 South.
Aug. 20 – An unlawful entry burglary into a residence occurred on 610 North.
Aug. 21 – A forced entry burglary occurred in a commercial building on North State Street.
Robbery
Aug. 23 – A strong arm robbery occurred on Moon River Drive.
Theft
Aug. 20 – Troy Williams Wardle of Provo was arrested under suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property after police allegedly found him in possession of a stolen vehicle used during the burglary of an apartment complex. During the burglary, Wardle and another suspect stole a television, which Wardle sold at a pawn shop.
Sexual Assault
Aug. 17 – An individual was sexually assaulted near 1060 East.
Aug. 19 – An individual was sexually assaulted near 500 East.