BYU to host fifth annual leadership conference

Students listen to an alumnus at The Summit. BYU Alumni has hosted an annual summit Leadership conference since 2015. (BYU Student Alumni Association)

BYU Student Alumni Association will host the fifth annual campus-wide leadership conference, “The Summit” on Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.

The conference gives students the opportunity to learn from and connect with alumni.

“All distinguished Brigham Young University alumni have one thing in common — they started their legacy at this incredible institution of learning. This two-day conference allows BYU alumni to share their inspiring journeys and teach students how to make an impact in the world,” according to the Student Alumni Association website.

The conference will commence on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Wilkinson Student Center with TEDtalk-style presentations from BYU alumni, dinner and a performance from GENTRI.

Friday night speakers include Executive Director of the Computer History Museum Marguerite Gong Hancock, former BYU football and NFL player Vai Sikahema, Cotopaxi Founder and CEO Davis Smith and former Relief Society General President Julie B. Beck.

The Saturday session will be held at the Hinckley Center from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday speakers include three BYU faculty members: renowned wilderness exploration guide Stacy Taniguchi, Senior Associate Athletic Director Liz Darger and entrepreneur James Gaskin.

People can buy tickets online before the event or at the door if they are still available. All attendees should wear business casual.

BYU Student Alumni Association President Quincey Hettinger said the leadership conference was started as a way to help current students get excited about the future.

“Here at student alumni, we are really focused on helping students and alumni to create connections with each other as well as helping to prepare students to be good alumni,” she said. “We just really wanted to have an opportunity for students to see people who have graduated from BYU who have been in our same shoes and to be able to be inspired by their stories and what they’ve accomplished since they left BYU.”