BYU football finalizes 2020 recruiting class

BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake announced the football program’s 2020 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The BYU Cougars announced the signing of 14 prospects on National Signing Day. These 14 new Cougars join the 13 who previously signed during the early signing period in December.

“I am happy for this class, their families and all of the hard work they have put in to be here,” Sitake said in a press release sent out by BYU athletics. “This class has a lot of guys who can contribute and will be more ready to play than ever before.”

The following highlights 14 new signees for the BYU 2020 Cougar football program.

Bodie Schoonover joins the BYU defense after being heavily recruited by UCLA. Schoonover announced that he choose BYU over UCLA on Feb. 4. (Madeline Mortensen/BYU Photo)

American Fork, Utah, native Bodie Schoonover is a three-star LB from American Fork High School. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker was the No. 6 ranked prospect in the state of Utah. Schoonover was named the 2019 Deseret News All-State First Team and was recruited heavily by UCLA in addition to Utah, Nebraska and Utah State.

Syracuse, Utah, native Ty Burke signed with BYU as a two-star DB coming from Syracuse High School. This 6-foot-1, 175-pound recruit was a two time All-Region and All-Area award recipient. Burke was also recruited by Weber State and Southern Utah.

Fort Mill, South Carolina, native Petey Tuipulotu comes in as three-star DB from Nation Ford High School. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signee had 66 total tackles and seven tackles for loss as a senior on defense. Tuipulotu also received interest from Maryland, North Carolina and Princeton. Tuipulotu will join his brother, Hank Tuipulotu, on the BYU football team.

San Clemente, California, native Preston Rex is a three-star DB from San Clemente High School. The 6-foot, 187-pound recruit tallied 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss and two interceptions as DB in his senior year. Rex had interest from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Yale and Utah State.

Phoenix, Arizona, native Dean Jones is a three-star DB from American Leadership Academy. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jones helped ALA to a 13-1 record and a 3A state title in 2019. Jones received interest from Hawaii, Arizona State, Utah and Utah State.

Provo, Utah, native Logan Pili is a three-star LB from Timpview High School. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound recruit tallied 53 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in his senior year. Pili was recruited by Cal, Harvard, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Yale and Stanford before choosing to join his brother, Trajan Pili, at BYU.

Chandler, Arizona, native Tate Romney is a three-star LB from Chandler High School that will join his brothers — Gunner and Baylor Romey — after his mission. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker had 272 career tackles, including 34.0 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks. Romney was also recruited by Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Kansas State, Utah, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Yale.

Tate Romney chose BYU after also being recruited by a number of schools, including Arizona, California and Utah. Romney announced that he will first serve a two-year mission before joining the team. (Jaren Wilkey/BYU Photo)

Salem, Utah, native John Nelson is a three-star DL from Salem Hills High School. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman was named in the Deseret News 5A All-State First Team and tallied 50 total tackles with 12 sacks, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in his senior season. Nelson had interest from Idaho State, Weber State, Utah State and Boise State.

Mesa, Arizona, native Jake Griffin is a three-star OL recruit from Red Mountain High School. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound lineman led the Lions to 12-2 record as a senior, including a 5-0 section record and a trip to the state championship. Griffin was recruited by Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, UCLA, Utah, Indiana, Utah State and San Diego State.

American Fork, Utah, native Devin Downing is a three-star WR from American Fork High School. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver had 103 receptions, 1,787 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior. Downing was recruited by Arizona State, Cal, Utah, Utah State and the Air Force.

Kahuku, Hawaii, native Ace Kaufusi is a three-star LB from Kahuku High School. Kaufusi is the cousin of current BYU linebackers Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker was also recruited by Utah, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Utah State.

Ace Kaufusi adds to a long list of Kaufusi men that have played or are currently playing for BYU. Ace will join his cousins Isaiah and Jackson on the football team. (Madeline Mortensen/BYU Photo)

Las Vegas, Nevada, native Miles Davis is a three-star WR/DB from Las Vegas High School. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound signee posted 46 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 11 games as a senior. Davis was recruited by Kansas, UNLV, Washington State, West Virginia, Marshall, Weber State, Sacramento State, Montana State, Southern Utah, Northern Arizona and Idaho.

Boca Raton, Florida, native Devonta’e Henry-Cole is a graduate transfer from the University of Utah with one year of eligibility remaining. The 5-foot-9, 197-pound running back averaged 5.2 yards per carry at Utah. Henry-Cole was recruited out of high school by Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, Southern Miss, New Mexico, Florida International, Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic

Honolulu, Hawaii, native Koa Eldredge is a three-star WR from Punahou High School. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver posted 70 receptions, 817 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Eldredge was also recruited by the Navy, Columbia, Dartmouth and Hawaii.